Agreement allows Itron to offer Smart Energy Water’s premier customer engagement solution to AMI customers

Itron and Smart Energy Water sign reseller agreement. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay.)

Itron, which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, and Smart Energy Water (SEW), provider of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud solutions for customer experience, mobile workforce engagement and smart AI/ML/IoT analytics, signed a reseller agreement to promote customer experience.

The agreement will allow Itron to offer SEW’s Smart Customer Mobile (SCM), a Digital Customer Experience (CX) platform, to energy and water utilities and cities migrating to Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) networks or expanding services offered with existing networks. SCM enables customers to make informed decisions for how to conserve energy and water through simple and intuitive ways to track electric, water and gas usage.

With this agreement, Itron will offer an integrated solution that combines Itron’s Industrial IoT (IIoT) network and software platform with SEW’s cloud-based customer engagement software. With the addition of SEW’s offering, Itron will facilitate providers to deliver multi-commodity meter data to encourage energy and water conservation, alert customers about outages in real time and improve customer satisfaction.

“Our platform transforms the relationship between utilities and their customers, simplifying interactions for a better customer experience,” said Harman Sandhu, president at SEW. “We are excited to collaborate with Itron to deploy our platform globally and partner with utilities in their digital transformation journey.”

“This collaboration combines our leadership in delivering intelligent connectivity and comprehensive utility-focused solutions with SEW’s award-winning CX platform to deliver a superior customer-focused solution for smart cities and utilities,” said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron. “As a trusted global AMI solution provider, we are thrilled to deliver more value to our customers and accelerate our objective of creating a more resourceful world.”

Source: Company Press Release