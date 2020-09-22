Fenix has secured camp buildings, key staff and ordered truck and trailer combinations for the road transport fleet

Topsoil stripping at Iron Ridge project. (Credit: Fenix Resources.)

Fenix Resources Limited is pleased to announce that it has commenced earthworks at the Iron Ridge project located near Cue, Western Australia. Fenix has engaged a local contracting company to start clearing the site so that infrastructure pads can be established.

Additionally, Fenix has secured camp buildings, key staff and ordered truck and trailer combinations for the road transport fleet.

Fenix Managing Director Rob Brierley said: “We are fully focussed on taking advantage of one of Iron Ridge’s key attributes; speed to market, in that it can be transitioned into a production asset in a timeframe of around three months. In advance of awarding the mining contract, we have local businesses doing early stage works for us, consistent with our objective of benefitting the community in which we will operate. We look forward to delivering on our previously announced timeline to achieve first sales in early 2021.”

