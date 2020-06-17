The company has signed a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Microsoft for the full output of the Wilkinson project

Wilkinson Solar Energy Centre. (Credit: Invenergy.)

US power generation and energy storage solutions provider Invenergy has started commercial operations at the 74MW Wilkinson Solar Energy Centre.

Developed and constructed by Invenergy and acquired by an affiliate of Dominion Energy Virginia, the solar facility is located in Beaufort County, North Carolina.

In relation with the commercial operations, Invenergy has signed a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Microsoft for the full output of the Wilkinson project.

Invenergy EVP and chief commercial officer Jim Shield said: “Invenergy is proud to achieve commercial operations at Wilkinson Solar Energy Center. Our relationship with Microsoft not only supports the company’s commitment to sustainability but also creates economic development opportunities for Beaufort County.”

Invenergy has contracted 3.6GW of wind and solar capacity

Invenergy said that the project has created around 400 construction jobs and is expected to generate $20m in local economic investment over 35 years through tax payments, landowner lease payments, and wages and benefits for employees.

In addition, the company has contracted more than 3,600MW of wind and solar capacity to support 20 different corporate customers, and partnering with commercial and industrial renewable energy purchasers to help them reach their sustainability goals.

Invenergy and its affiliated companies are engaged in developing, and operating large-scale sustainable energy generation and storage facilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

In April, the company announced the start of commercial operations at the 160MW Southern Oak Solar Energy Center in Georgia.

Located in Mitchell County, Georgia, just northwest of the town of Camilla, the solar farm was constructed by Renewable Energy Systems (RES).