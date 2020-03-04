The project also included the installation a 1.26km dynamic subsea power cable between the FPSO facility and the Tarpon platform

InterMoor installs new ESP on Mampu-1 FPSO. Credit: InterMoor. (Credit: InterMoor)

InterMoor recently transported and installed a new electrical submersible pump (ESP) system as part of the MaMPU-1 floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) facility upgrade for a wellhead platform project, in Malaysia.

The work for MISC Offshore Floating Terminals Dua Limited (MOFT2), a subsidiary of MISC Berhad, included project management, engineering and offshore operations for the heavy lift of the ESP power generation module onto the MaMPU-1 FPSO facility, which is located offshore Sarawak, Malaysia.

The project also included the installation a 1.26-km dynamic subsea power cable between the FPSO facility and the Tarpon platform.

InterMoor, a leading mooring services, foundation solutions and offshore installations contractor in subsea services group Acteon, provided MOFT2 with a single interface to an integrated service that combined project management, engineering and surveying capabilities, and flexible cable laying equipment from within the Acteon Group. This integrated approach to subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines integrity, repair and maintenance services helped MOFT2 to complete the project ahead of schedule, enabling an early return to production revenues.

Simon Gatcliffe, Vice President of InterMoor APAC, said: “As it is increasingly common in the industry, the project had a tight timeline between award and installation, and the work took place in a congested subsea environment. Offshore operations had to take place during the high-risk monsoon season in Malaysia. We addressed these issues by incorporating additional safety factors in our engineering work, adding alternative routes and scenarios to the offshore procedures, and using our long-standing experience with floating assets to ensure careful planning and increased coordination. I am very proud of our team for overcoming numerous challenges to deliver this multi-faceted project safely and ahead of schedule.”

As part of the integrated service, InterMoor chartered a construction support vessel for the core installation and an anchor-handling tug and barge for the transport of the module and structures. The work was completed without lost time injuries.

Source: Company Press Release