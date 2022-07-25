As operator of the Project, INPEX oversees Ichthys production and operations in cooperation with its Project partners

Signing ceremony of the commitment statement with the Northern Territory Government. (Credit: INPEX CORPORATION)

INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) announced it has signed a statement of commitment to a net zero emissions future with the government of Australia’s Northern Territory, where the Ichthys LNG Project’s onshore gas liquefaction plant is located. As operator of the Project, INPEX oversees Ichthys production and operations in cooperation with its Project partners.

The commitment statement was signed with the Hon. Natasha Fyles, Chief Minister of the Northern Territory, with the objective of transitioning to a net zero emissions future and establishing new economic and social developments within a competitive environment. The non-binding statement was signed based on a mutual understanding of the need to further enhance the partnership between INPEX and the Northern Territory Government.

The parties are scheduled to conduct negotiations on the following five business targets.

Increase LNG production capacity and expand the onshore production facilities at Bladin Point on the outskirts of Darwin in the Northern Territory

Increase stable and clean energy supply and security for the Asia/Oceania region

Create a multi-user carbon capture and storage hub at the Middle Arm Sustainable Development Precinct1, which includes Bladin Point, acknowledging INPEX’s strong intention to lead the project as an operator

Strengthen and increase local skills development and service and supply capabilities by supporting Territory businesses and people as a platform for the future

Establish renewable energy targets, technology, and electrification as well as nature-based solutions to support a net zero society by 2050

