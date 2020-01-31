The battery storage facility will help in stabilising the grid and power 125,000 homes

The battery storage facility’s construction will begin this year (Credit: innogy)

German energy company Innogy has taken its final investment decision for the construction of a 60MW battery energy storage facility in Ireland.

To be located in the Irish county of Monaghan within the vicinity of Lisdrumdoagh, the facility’s construction will begin this year and its commissioning is expected to take place next year.

innogy renewables operations senior vice president Sven Utermöhlen said: “I am proud that we are making our first significant utility-scale battery storage investment, not just anywhere, but in Ireland, a market with a strong commitment to renewable energies and a dedicated support for battery storage.

“Ireland is an excellent starting point for us as we look to expand and grow our battery storage technology business.”

Innogy investing €25m on the energy storage project

Innogy is planning to invest nearly €25m in total on the energy storage project. After the energy storage facility is commissioned, it will offer system services to the national grid, expanding innogy’s renewables portfolio in the country. The facility will be able to deliver 60MW of energy, which is enough to power nearly 125,000 homes.

Innogy Renewables Ireland managing director Cathal Hennessy said: “This battery storage facility makes an important contribution to the successful realisation of the Irish energy transition.

“This is because storage technologies help to provide an important link between modern grids and intermittent generation, by storing excess renewable energy for use when required.”

In 2016, the company established a subsidiary Innogy Renewables Ireland, following its expansion into the Irish market. Currently, it operates the 10.2MW Dromadda Beg onshore wind farm, located in County Kerry,

Recently, Innogy had sold its biomass combined heat and power (CHP) plant and pellet production facility in Erndtebrück, Germany to Austria-based Cycleenergy.

The German energy company stated that the sale is part of its realignment process, under which it no longer counts biomass as a growth area.