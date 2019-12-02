The solar plant will generate about 410,000MWh of clean energy annually

Image: Innergex to supply to power to US-based corporate organisation. Photo: Courtesy of atimedia/Pixabay

Innergex Renewable Energy (Innergex) has signed a long-term power purchase agreement with a US-based corporate organisation to sell the energy generated from its 200MW Hillcrest solar project located in Brown County, Ohio.

The Hillcrest solar plant will be located on nearly 2,100 acres of existing pasture and agricultural land in Green Township, part of Brown County, north of Mount Orab. The area is claimed to be rich in solar resource and the solar plant will be located adjacent to a point of interconnection in the regional transmission system.

Hillcrest solar plant will generate 410,000MWh of clean energy per year

With more than 600,000 photovoltaic solar panels to be arranged in rows on single-axis tracking foundations, the solar plant will generate about 410,000MWh of clean energy annually. An interconnection service agreement has already been signed for the solar facility .

Innergex president and CEO Michel Letellier said: “We are thrilled to have signed a PPA for all the electricity to be produced at the Hillcrest solar project. We will soon move forward with the project construction and further diversify our renewable energy portfolio by adding more solar energy capacity.

“The solar energy market is booming at the moment and technologies are improving fast. It is a great market to evolve in as there are a lot of opportunities to seize for Innergex.”

Last month, Innergex had commissioned the 250MW Phoebe solar farm located in Winkler County, Texas.

The solar plant is located on 3,500 acres of land and is powered by 768,000 solar panels. It will generate enough clean energy to be supplied to more than 50,000 Texan households and is considered to be one of the largest solar projects in the state.

The entire output from the Phoebe solar project will be sold to the ERCOT power grid and 89% of the energy will receive a fixed price under 12-year power purchase agreement with Shell Energy North America.