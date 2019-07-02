IEA is constructing the two wind farms for EDF Renewables North America as part of an agreement signed last December

Image: IEA wins contract for two wind farms in US. Photo: Courtesy of Free-Photos/Pixabay.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) has won contracts worth $150m (£118m) for two wind farms in Texas, from EDF Renewables North America, the lead developer of the two projects.

IEA’s scope of work for the two wind farms includes wind turbine installation, public road maintenance and repairs, turbine access roads and MV collection system installation.

The first wind farm is the 272MW Las Majadas Wind Farm in Willacy County, southern Texas. This wind farm will generate enough clean electricity to power 77,000 average homes in the state, while avoiding nearly 280,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

It will be powered by 125 of Vestas’ turbines. Construction of the project will begin this month and it will be fully operational by next October.

The second wind farm is the 242MW Coyote Wind Farm in Scurry County, Texas. Located 260 miles (418km) west of Dallas, the wind farm will include 59 Siemens Gamesa’s turbines. It will generate enough energy to power up to 65,000 homes.

The power generated by Coyote Wind will also be delivered into the Texas electrical grid. This wind farm’s construction will also begin this month and will be completed in next September.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives CEO JP Roehm said: “Both of these projects exemplify the robust demand for clean energy, including wind projects, that we are seeing in 2019.

“The shift to renewable energy across North America is an enduring movement that will drive large and important construction projects for many years to come.”

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and EDF Renewables signed multi-year framework agreement in 2018

Last December, IEA and EDF Renewables North America entered into framework wind energy contracts. The agreement was signed by IEA’s subsidiaries, White Construction and IEA Constructors for the expected construction of wind energy facilities throughout the central corridor of the US.

Under the multi-year framework agreement, the two company were expected to enter into exclusive negotiations for the construction of a significant portion of EDF Renewable’s North American wind portfolio through 2021.