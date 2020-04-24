The substations are utilised for the roll out of the European Train Control System (ETCS) currently being implemented in the Belgium rail network

Alfen to supply transformer substations for European Train Control System. (Credit: Alfen N.V.)

Infrabel, the Belgium rail network operator, selected Alfen to supply 25 transformer substations through Engie Fabricom. The substations are utilised for the roll out of the European Train Control System (ETCS) currently being implemented in the Belgium rail network.

ETCS is deployed to further harmonise and enhance rail safety throughout Europe. Alfen was selected for its ability to provide high quality and technically complex substations, which are needed for the ETCS system.

Johan Deswaef, Sales Manager Smart grid solutions at Alfen comments: “This new project is a testimony to our long-lasting relation and strong collaboration with Infrabel over the last decade. Moreover it emphasises our competence in supplying smart grid solutions in high demanding environments.”

Source: Company Press Release