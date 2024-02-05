To be developed by the Indian government-owned NLC India, the coal-based ultra super critical pit head thermal power project will be equipped with three units of 800MW each in phase-1 with an estimated investment of over INR270bn ($3.25bn)

The Talabira thermal power project entails an investment of over INR270bn ($3.25bn). (Credit: geng huang from Pixabay)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone for phase-1 of the Talabira thermal power project in Sambalpur, Odisha in eastern India which will have a power generating capacity of 2.4GW.

The coal-based ultra super critical pit head thermal power project is an initiative by NLC India, a Navratna public sector enterprise under the Indian Ministry of Coal.

The power plan will have three units, each of 800MW capacity. It entails an investment of over INR270bn ($3.25bn).

According to NLC India, the super critical thermal power plant is a significant step towards promoting energy security and accelerating the nation’s growth trajectory.

The company also plans to install an additional 800MW capacity in the second phase of the Talabira thermal power project with an investment of more than INR80bn ($960m).

The pithead, greenfield power station will be intricately connected to NLC India’s captive coal blocks, namely Talabira II and III. The company has been allotted the Talabira coal mines with total reserves of 553 million tonnes and a peak rated capacity of 23 million tonnes.

Modi said: “The government will always ensure to fulfil its promises. This Government doesn’t just lay the foundation stone of any project; it makes sure to inaugurate it.

“This thermal power project will ensure Odisha gets round-the-clock electricity supply and also open up employment opportunities for the youth.”

The first unit of the Talabira thermal power project is scheduled to be commissioned in 52 months from the zero date. Subsequent units of the facility are planned to come online at intervals of six months.

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the main plant of the super critical pit head thermal project has been awarded to BHEL. It is valued at INR182.55bn ($2.2bn).

Besides, the Talabira thermal power facility has secured power purchase agreements (PPAs). These include the supply of 800MW to Odisha, 1.5GW to Tamil Nadu, 400MW to Kerala, and 100MW to Puducherry.

Furthermore, the thermal power project will bring together technologies such as flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) for SOx control, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) for NOx control, biomass co-firing, solid waste management, and effluent treatment systems.