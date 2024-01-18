The scope of the EPC contract includes engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, and commissioning of boilers, turbines, generators, and other auxiliary systems, along with boilers with biomass co-firing capability and advanced pollution control equipment

BHEL to build the 2400MW power project in Odisha. (Credit: Andreas Felske on Unsplash)

India’s Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has secured a contract to build a 2,400MW pithead, greenfield thermal power project at Jharsuguda district in the Indian state of Odisha.

The state-owned power generation equipment manufacturer secured the contract from NLC India Limited (NLCIL), under International Competitive Bidding (ICB).

Under the contract, BHEL will provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for the coal-based thermal power project with supercritical parameters.

The scope of the EPC contract includes engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, and commissioning of boilers, turbines, generators, and other auxiliary systems.

It also includes boilers with biomass co-firing capability and advanced pollution control equipment to control SOx, NOx and particulate matter emissions, to meet the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change guidelines.

BHEL will manufacture the major equipment at its facilities in Trichy, Haridwar, Hyderabad, Jhansi, Bengaluru, Ranipet, Bhopal, Rudrapur, and Varanasi.

The company’s Southern Region Power Sector will be responsible for the civil works, and erection and commissioning of the equipment.

Once the project is commissioned, which is anticipated within 64 months, it will contribute to the future base load requirement of electricity in the country.

BHEL said it has a long-standing relationship with NLCIL and installed 77% of the coal/ lignite-based utility power stations, totalling 3,590MW.

The projects comprise lignite-based 125MW, 210MW, 250MW and 500MW rating sets.

BHEL, in its statement, said: “BHEL is the largest manufacturer of power generation equipment in the country and has been a major partner in the country’s vision to achieve self-reliance in energy.

“With this order, BHEL has secured orders for 65 supercritical Steam Generators (SG) and 60 supercritical Steam Turbine Generators (STG) – the highest in the country by any power equipment manufacturer.

“BHEL is fully geared to meet India’s future growing demand for power equipment with its state-of-the-art technology.”

In September last year, BHEL won the electro-mechanical (E&M) works contract from NHPC for the 2.88GW Dibang Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh, India.