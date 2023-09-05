Under the contract, BHEL will design, engineer, manufacture, supply, erect, and commission the electro-mechanical package including turbines, generators, digital governing systems, gas insulated switchgear, bus reactors, outdoor pot yard and switchyard equipment, static excitation systems, transformers, and electrical and mechanical BoPs

BHEL secures electro-mechanical works contract for the 2.88GW Dibang Multipurpose Project. (Credit: soukmano from Pixabay)

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has won the electro-mechanical (E&M) works contract from NHPC for the 2.88GW Dibang Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh, India.

Under the contract, the Indian company will design, engineer, manufacture, supply, install, and commission the electro-mechanical package for the Dibang hydropower project.

The package includes turbines, generators, digital governing systems, bus reactors, gas insulated switchgear, static excitation systems, outdoor pot yard and switchyard equipment, transformers, and electrical and mechanical balance of plant (BoPs).

The Dibang Multipurpose Project’s major equipment will be produced by BHEL’s facilities at Bhopal, Jhansi, Bengaluru, and Rudrapur.

BHEL intends to carry out the execution activities on-site through its Power Sector – Eastern Region division in Kolkata.

The company stated: “BHEL is India’s largest manufacturer of power generating equipment with an installed base of over 1,97,000MW globally.

“Significantly, with over five decades of experience, the company is firmly established as a leader in India’s hydro segment. BHEL has a portfolio of over 500 hydroelectric sets with a cumulative capacity of more than 32,000MW in India and abroad.”

To be located in Roing in the Lower Dibang Valley district, the Dibang Multipurpose Project is a hydropower and flood moderation scheme proposed on the Dibang River.

The hydropower project will comprise an underground powerhouse, which will feature 12 turbine units of 240MW capacity each.

NHPC estimated the project to cost about INR318.8bn ($3.84bn) in May 2021.

According to NHPC, the Dibang hydropower project will moderate flooding in the areas downstream of the Dibang Dam during the entire monsoon period to the extent of 3,000m³/s.

Recently, civil construction company Patel Engineering along with its joint venture (JV) partner received a letter of award for the construction of civil works for Lot-4 of the Dibang Multipurpose Project.

The contract covers the construction of head race tunnels including intake, pressure shafts, penstocks, powerhouse and transformer cavern, tail race tunnels, pothead yard, adits, and others for the hydropower project.

Awarded for a period of 86 months, the contract is valued at approximately INR36.4bn ($440m).