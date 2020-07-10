The Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power comprises three solar generating units each with 250MW capacity

Indian aims to have 175GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2022.

The Indian government has commissioned a 750MW solar project at Rewa in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

The project, which comprises three solar generating units each with 250MW capacity, is located on a 500ha plot of land situated inside a solar park with a total area 1500ha.

It is implemented by Rewa Ultra Mega Solar (RUMSL), a joint venture of Madhya Pradesh UrjaVikas Nigam (MPUVN), and Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

RUMSL was provided a central financial assistance of INR1.38bn ($18.3m) for the project development.

Through the reverse auction, RUMSL selected Mahindra Renewables, ACME Jaipur Solar Power, and Arinsun Clean Energy to build the three solar generating units inside the Solar Park.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power project to the nation via video conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi said that “the Rewa project will make the entire region a major hub for pure and clean energy in this decade.”

Rewa Solar Project contributes to India’s 2022 renewable energy goal

The Rewa solar project is said to be the first solar project in the country to break the grid parity barrier.

In a press statement, Press Information Bureau said: “Compared to prevailing solar project tariffs of approx. Rs. 4.50/unit in early 2017, the Rewa project achieved historic results: a first year tariff of Rs. 2.97/unit with a tariff escalation of Rs. 0.05/unit over 15 years and a levelized rate of Rs. 3.30/unit over the term of 25 years.”

The solar project will contribute to India’s aims to have 175GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2022, including 100GW of solar capacity.

Expected to reduce carbon emissions equivalent to 15 lakh tonnes of CO2 per year, the project is backed by funding from the Clean Technology Fund. It also received a concessional loan from the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation.

The project’s power off-takers includes Power Management Company in Madhya Pradesh and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

