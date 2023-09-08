Both vessels will be delivered on a charter-free basis by the end of January 2024

Imperial Petroleum announces $10 million share repurchase program and agreement to acquire two vessels. (Credit: Jörg Peter from Pixabay)

IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. (Nasdaq: IMPP) (the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program and authorized the officers of the Company to repurchase, from time to time, up to $10,000,000 of the Company’s common stock. Shares may be purchased in open market or privately negotiated transactions, at times and prices that are considered to be appropriate by the Company, and the program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

The Company also announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire two tanker vessels, the aframax tanker Stealth Haralambos, built in 2009 and the product tanker Aquadisiac built in 2008, with an aggregate capacity of approximately 163,716 dwt. The aggregate purchase price for these acquisitions is $71 million. Both vessels will be delivered on a charter-free basis by the end of January 2024. The Company expects to finance the purchase price with cash-on-hand. The transaction with affiliates of the Vafias family, was approved by the Company’s audit committee comprised of independent directors.

Source: Company Press Release