Image: Illinois American Water’s water main replacement program focuses on replacing mains where leaks occur. Photo: Courtesy of Tibor Janosi Mozes from Pixabay.

Illinois American Water is investing over $5.3 million to enhance water service to customers in the Metro East. The work includes installing over 19,200 feet of water main in Belleville, East St. Louis, Granite City, Madison and Swansea. Much of the water main installed will be increased in size to increase water flow and pressure for improved water quality and fire protection.

While construction is occurring motorists should use caution when driving in the construction areas and obey traffic signs, detour routes and flaggers.

Karen Cooper, senior operations manager, explained the company works to replace water mains annually to keep up with aging infrastructure. She said, “Like other water systems across the country, our water infrastructure is reaching the end of its useful lifespan. In fact, the U.S. EPA reports that the nation’s water utilities need to invest more than $384 billion by 2030 to safeguard public health. This is why Illinois American Water is continuously investing to ensure reliable water service today and future generations.”

Illinois American Water’s water main replacement program focuses on replacing mains where leaks occur, corrosion has caused damage or the size of the pipe isn’t sufficient. Cooper said, “This work helps to ensure adequate water pressure to homes and businesses for service and fire protection. Main breaks are also reduced, decreasing impact to traffic.”

Customers affected by a main replacement project will be notified via a letter about the impact and any necessary steps. The letter will include a local contact for questions. In addition, Illinois American Water and the contractor(s) on the projects will provide continuous updates as work occurs. These updates may be provided via door hangers as well as via Illinois American Water’s customer notification system, CodeRED.

CodeRED is a high‐speed customer notification system which contacts customers via phone, phone and text, or email based on customer preferences.

