ILI Group plans to build the Balliemeanoch pumped storage hydro project on Loch Awe. (Credit: James Hearton / Loch Awe / Wikimedia Commons. (Creative Commons))

Intelligent Land Investments (ILI) Group has submitted the Section 36 planning application to the Scottish government for the 1.5GW Balliemeanoch pumped storage hydro (PSH) project.

The clean energy development company plans to build the project on the freshwater body Loch Awe in Argyll and Bute, Scottish Highlands.

The Scottish pumped storage hydropower facility, which entails a construction investment of £1.5bn-£2bn, is expected to have a capacity of 45,000MWh.

Its headpond will hold 58 million cubic metres of water.

By potentially delivering clean energy to 4.5 million households in the UK, the Balliemeanoch project will improve the country’s renewable energy infrastructure, said ILI Group.

The proposed project is also estimated to mitigate more than 200 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emission equivalent over its lifetime.

ILI Group expects the Balliemeanoch pumped storage hydro facility to generate up to 1,000 construction jobs at peak along with several indirect jobs across Scotland and the UK.

The pumped storage hydro project would need a construction timeline of five years, with an aim to begin operations in 2031.

ILI Group CEO Mark Wilson said: “The submission of the planning application for Balliemeanoch marks another pivotal step in our commitment to enhancing the UK’s renewable energy capabilities.

“This comes on the heels of our recent sale to Statkraft for the Loch na Cathrach project (formerly known as Red John), which further validates the critical role of pumped storage hydro in our energy future.

“Long-duration energy storage projects like Balliemeanoch and Loch na Cathrach are essential for maintaining grid stability as we increase our reliance on renewable energy sources.”

Infrastructure consulting firm AECOM will serve as technical consultant to ILI Group for the Balliemeanoch pumped storage hydropower project.