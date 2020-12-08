IKM Subsea Singapore has been awarded a contract with Solstad for ROV services onboard their Construction Support Vessel, the Normand Baltic

IKM Subsea work class ROV, Merlin WR200. (Credit: IKM Gruppen AS)

IKM Subsea have been a key ROV contractor for Solstad over the years in the region and this contract is a reflection of our good performance.

The contract requires IKM Subsea to provide the Merlin WR200 Workclass ROV with toolings and personnel for a Windfarm InstallationProject in Taiwan. Project mobilization will commence Q1 2021 and duration is 150 days plus options.

“With the uptrend in the renewables market in the region, we have envisioned to be part of it and this contract is a great start” says Mahesh Govindan, Managing Director APAC & ME. He hopes that the company will be involved more in the renewables market in the near future.

Source: Company Press Release