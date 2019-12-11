Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives wins construction contract to building two wind farms in Texas

Image: IEA selected to build two wind farms in the US. Photo: Courtesy of Andrew Price/Pixabay

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) has secured contracts worth $115m for construction of two wind farms in Texas, US.

As part of the contracts, IEA will build the Raymond Wind Farm in Willacy and Cameron counties. The project will include 91 Vestas turbines, which will generate 200MW of power. The contract value is $53m.

For the second contract, the company will build the West Raymond wind farm in Willacy, Hidalgo and Cameron counties. Powered by 109 Vestas turbines, the wind farm will generate nearly 240MW of clean power, when complete. The contract value is $62m.

Secured by IEA Constructors, a division of IEA, the scope of contracts includes the construction of project roads, WTG foundations, and erection of turbines.

When the two wind farms are commissioned and start generating power, it will be transmitted to the Texas electrical grid. Work on the two projects is scheduled to begin this month and the full operation is expected to take place by next December.

RWE Renewables Americas, a division of German-based, is the lead developer for the two wind farms. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable energy projects across the US.

RWE Renewables Onshore Wind and Solar PV Americas chief operating officer Silvia Ortin said: “We’re excited to move forward with two more South Texas wind farms this year, consolidating our position as a leader of Texas coastal wind.

“These windfarms represent an investment of more than $500 million in the local area, furthering RWE’s strategy for renewables growth in the U.S. market.”

IEA secured contract for 300MW Thunderhead wind project recently

Recently, the company has secured a contract from Invenergy for the construction of 300MW Thunderhead wind project in Nebraska.

For the wind farm to be located in Antelope and Wheeler counties in Nebraska, the scope of IEA’s work includes the construction of project roads and turbine foundations, along with the construction of the turbines.