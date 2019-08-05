IEA's contract includes wind turbine installation, public road maintenance and connecting the project to the electrical grid

IEA to build wind farm for Apex Clean Energy (Photo: Courtesy of Pexels/Pixabay)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) has won a contract for the construction of the 300MW Neosho Ridge Wind project in Neosho County, Kansas, from Apex Clean Energy.

Powered by 139 Vestas turbines, the Neosho Ridge wind farm will generate enough clean energy to power 100,000 Kansas homes.

IEA’s work will include wind turbine installation, public road maintenance, turbine access roads, MV collection system installation and the construction of high voltage project substation and transmission line connecting it to the electrical grid.

The work on the project is expected to begin this month and could be completed in the fourth quarter of next year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives CEO JP Roehm said: “The Neosho Ridge Wind project is an excellent example of the continued strong demand for clean energy and the ongoing opportunities we see as the leader in the wind construction business.”

Apex Clean Energy, which constructs and operates utility-scale wind and solar power facilities across North America, is the lead developer on the Neosho Ridge project.

IEA secured contracts to two wind farms in Texas

Last month, IEA secured contracts totaling $150m (£123.7m) to build two wind farms in the US. The first is the 272MW Las Majadas Wind Farm in Willacy County and the second is the 242MW Coyote Wind Farm in Scurry County. Both are located in Texas.

The contract was secured from EDF Renewables North America. The two wind farms will generate enough clean energy to power about 77,000 homes and 65,000 homes, respectively.

IEA’s work on both wind farms includes wind turbine installation, public road maintenance and repairs, turbine access roads and MV collection system installation. IEA began construction on the Coyote Wind last month and expects to complete it by next September.