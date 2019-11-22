The scope of IEA’s work including the construction of project roads, installation of WTG foundations, the medium voltage (MV) collection system, a 138kV substation and a 17.2km, 138kV transmission line

Image: IEA wins $50m wind project construction contract in Oklahoma. Photo: courtesy of Free-Photos from Pixabay.

US-based construction engineering company Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) has been awarded a wind energy project construction contract in Oklahoma.

Under the contract worth nearly $50m, IEA will construct the 148MW Boiling Springs Wind Farm in Woodward County, in the northwestern part of Oklahoma. The wind farm will be powered by 60 GE WTG turbines and the power generated will be delivered to Oklahoma electrical grid.

The company is scheduled to begin work on the project this month, with its tasks including the construction of project roads, installation of WTG foundations, the medium voltage (MV) collection system, a 138kV substation and a 17.2km, 138kV transmission line.

RWE Renewables Americas, a subsidiary of German-based RWE AG is the lead developer of Boiling Springs Wind Farm which is scheduled to be full operation by December 2020.

RWE Renewables Onshore Wind and Solar PV Americas chief operating officer Silvia Ortin said: “We’re excited to break ground on new territory in Oklahoma with our first project in the Southwest Power Pool.

“Boiling Springs is an example of RWE’s strong focus on the U.S. market, delivering clean energy for the state and significant economic benefits to the local area.”

IEA Constructors secured the contract for Boiling Springs

The contract was awarded to IEA Constructors, a division of IEA that manages utility-scale energy and heavy civil infrastructure projects.

IEA CEO JP Roehm said: “Oklahoma is an increasingly important state for wind energy development, and Boiling Springs is a great example of this.

“As a leading builder of wind energy projects, IEA is committed to meeting continued strong demand in states such as Oklahoma and across North America.”

IEA is one of the leading infrastructure construction companies in the US and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America.

The company claims to have assembled has over 7,200 wind turbines across North America.

In October this year, the firm had won Richland Wind Farm construction contract, valued at nearly $67m.