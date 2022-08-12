The East Anglia 3 project is being built off the coast of Norfolk, in the UK, covering around 305km2 of area, and entails a €7.7bn investment, and is expected to start production in 2025

The East Angila Hub macro-complex. (Credit: Iberdrola, S.A)

Spanish energy firm Iberdrola, through its subsidiary ScottishPower Renewables, has commenced the construction of 1,400MW East Anglia 3 offshore wind farm.

The East Anglia 3 project is being built off the coast of Norfolk, near the London metropolitan area, in the UK, covering around 305km2 of area

The offshore wind farm entails a €7.7bn ($7.9bn) investment, and is expected to start production in 2025.

It is being developed as part of the 3.3GW macro-complex, dubbed the East Anglia Hub, alongside the East Anglia One North and East Anglia Two developments.

The East Anglia 3 facility will supply adequate electricity to power 1.3 million homes with clean energy, said Iberdrola.

ScottishPower Renewables East Anglia Hub offshore managing director Ross Ovens said: “Net-zero climate change ambitions, energy security and the rising cost of living all point to the need for speed in delivering a greener, more self-sufficient future.

“Starting construction on EA THREE takes us one step closer to that reality and it’s great to see that happen so soon after the project’s success in Allocation Round Four. It’s a really exciting time for us and for the East of England.”

Iberdrola has already started construction work on the ground infrastructure of the facility.

The initial works include installation of the onshore substation in the county of Suffolk, in collaboration with Siemens Energy and Aker Solutions.

The onshore substation will connect the park to the National Grid electricity grid and the cable route will be installed Denmark cables company NKT.

East Anglia 3 is planned to feature more than a hundred new generation wind turbines, which would measure up to 247m in height.

Iberdrola said that the East Anglia hub project will significantly boost the UK and European offshore wind supply chain and create up to 7,000 jobs.

Furthermore, the East Anglia 3 becomes the company’s seventh offshore wind farm in operation, following the 195 MW West of Duddon Sands in the Irish Sea, 350MW Wikinger in German waters of the Baltic Sea, and East Anglia ONE.