To be developed off the coasts of Granada and Almeria, the Spanish offshore wind farm will span an area of approximately 316km2 and will feature up to 55 turbines, each with a capacity of 18MW to generate clean energy for more than 670,000 households

IberBlue Wind announces plan to develop the 990MW La Pinta floating offshore wind farm in Spain. (Credit: Jose Antonio Alba from Pixabay)

IberBlue Wind has announced plans to develop the 990MW La Pinta floating offshore wind farm in Andalusia, Spain with an investment of more than €2.5bn for its construction and maintenance.

To be developed off the coasts of Granada and Almeria, the Spanish floating wind farm will span an area of approximately 316km2.

IberBlue Wind is a joint venture (JV) between Irish energy company Simply Blue Group and Spanish entities Proes Consultores and FF New Energy Ventures.

The La Pinta project is the JV’s second floating offshore wind farm to be developed in Andalusia after Nao Victoria. It will feature up to 55 turbines, each with a capacity of 18MW.

Once operational, the proposed floating offshore wind project is expected to generate clean energy for more than 670,000 households.

IberBlue Wind has sent the initial project document (IPD) to the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO). The IPD includes the technical characteristics of the floating offshore wind farm.

The La Pinta floating offshore wind farm will be developed 15km-35km from the coast to lessen its visual impact. It is expected to create more than 3,300 jobs.

IberBlue Wind stakeholder engagement and policy director Julio Vera said: “Andalusia is a key area for offshore wind development in Spain. It has a great wind resource, good infrastructure and potential capacity to become a benchmark for this kind of project.

“The coasts of Granada and Almeria have favorable conditions for offshore wind farms, although it will be necessary to reinforce the electricity network in the surrounding area to take all the energy generated.”

The La Pinta floating offshore wind farm is expected to leverage new floating offshore wind technology to generate carbon-free energy and contribute to the Spanish government’s target of achieving 1GW-3GW of installed offshore wind energy by the end of this decade.

In November 2022, IberBlue Wind announced plans to develop the Nao Victoria floating offshore wind farm. The 990MW facility will be located in the Alboran Sea, off the coasts of Cadiz and Malaga.