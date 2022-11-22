The floating offshore wind project will be located in the Alboran Sea, off the coasts of Cadiz and Malaga

The Nao Victoria floating offshore wind farm will be built in the waters off Andalusia. (Credit: IberBlue Wind)

IberBlue Wind has revealed its plan to develop the 990MW Nao Victoria floating offshore wind farm in the waters off Andalusia, Spain.

The offshore wind project will be located in the Alboran Sea, off the coasts of Cadiz and Malaga.

IberBlue Wind is a joint venture (JV) formed by Irish energy company Simply Blue Group and the Spanish firms Proes Consultores and FF New Energy Ventures. The JV was created to build floating offshore wind farms on the Iberian Peninsula.

The Nao Victoria floating offshore wind farm will be the first offshore wind project of IberBlue Wind.

Nao Victoria will have 55 floating offshore wind turbines, which put together are expected to generate electricity for hundreds and thousands of households.

IberBlue Wind has sent the initial project document (IPD) already to the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO). The IPD includes the technical characteristics of the floating offshore wind farm.

The proposed Nao Victoria floating offshore wind farm will be built 25-40km from the coast to lessen the impact of the installation. It will be underpinned by floating platforms anchored to the seabed.

IberBlue Wind vice president Adrián de Andrés said: “Andalusia is an area with great potential for development of floating offshore wind energy and with this wind project we want to contribute to the region’s positioning on the offshore wind sector.”

The offshore wind project is expected to generate thousands of jobs, said Simply Blue. A majority of the jobs will be related to the development and construction phase, while the remaining are expected to be for the operation and maintenance of the wind turbines.