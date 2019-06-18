The generated power by the facilities will be delivered to the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) on the basis of a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA)

Image: The power plants are capable of producing more 400,000MWh of electricity each year. Photo: Courtesy of ib Vogt GmbH.

Panama-based EPC and O&M contractor ib vogt has started commercial operation (COD) of three solar power plants at the Benban solar complex in Egypt. The projects were awarded under the second round of Egypt’s Feed-in Tariff (FiT) programme.

The PV plants MMID 30, Phoenix 50 and BSEP 50, with a total capacity of 166.5MWp, are located in the Benban solar development complex near Aswan, Egypt.

ib vogt is the operation and maintenance (O&M) contractor for the facilities

The solar generation facilities extend over an area totalling 270ha, equipped with more than 500,000 solar panels mounted on horizontal tracking systems.

The power plants are capable of producing more 400,000MWh of electricity each year.

ib vogt said that the annual production form the plants is adequate to supply the demand of approximately 127,000 local households and save 178,000tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

The generated power by the facilities will be delivered to the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) on the basis of a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA).

ib vogt managing director Anton Milner said: “We are very pleased to announce the successful delivery of these solar plants, which complete our 230.6 MWp portfolio in the Benban complex. This is the result of several years of preparation and execution by our partners Infinity Solar, Phoenix Energy and BPE partners as well as a very dedicated team.

“We would also like to thank all stakeholders, authorities and the community of Benban for their support, specifically the EETC. Special thanks is due to our financing partners from the ERBD and IFC, who have a big stake in making this landmark infrastructure project possible.”

The financing for BSEP 50 and MMID 30 installations was provided by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the Dutch Development Bank (FMO) and the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

Phoenix 50 project received financing from The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the CDC Group.