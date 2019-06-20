With an installed capacity of 204MW, the Rapide-Blanc generating station covers an area of 8,260ha and has six generating units, with a drop height of 32.92m

Image: The draft-design work is currently being carried out at Rapide-Blanc generating station. Photo: Courtesy of Bouchecl/Wikipedia.

Hydro-Québec, a public utility that manages the electricity in the Canadian province of Quebec, has announced an investment of £480m to renovate Rapide-Blanc generating station in the Mauricie region

The Rapide-Blanc generating station is a 204MW hydroelectric plant that includes a reservoir, dam and hydroelectric plant, located on the Saint-Maurice River about 60kms north of the city of La Tuque, in Quebec, in Canada.

Rapide-Blanc generating station was commissioned in 1934

The generation station was commissioned in 1934 by Shawinigan Water & Power Company, and marks the project third built on this river from upstream plant.

In 1963, the plant was acquired by Hydro-Québec since from SWP, as part of the nationalisation of electric power companies in Quebec. Since then, the plant has been operated by Hydro-Quebec.

Hydro-Québec production chief operating officer and president David Murray said: “This work will allow the generating station to contribute to meeting Québec’s energy needs for the next 50 years while remaining profitable. This highlights one of the many advantages hydropower has to offer: reliable, continuous energy generation over the long term.”

The renovation works at the Rapide-Blanc generating station is expected to start in 2020, which includes replacing six generating units at the station and rehabilitating the building, auxiliary electrical and mechanical systems and intake and spillway gates.

The draft-design work is currently being carried out at Rapide-Blanc generating station.

Hydro-Québec said that the draft designing and other works are precursors to the execution of the project, and include the construction of workshops and offices.

In addition, it is planning to modify the wastewater treatment system and carry out preparatory work for the control room in fall 2019, facilitating engineering firms to visit the generating station and finalize the preliminary steps.

Quebec Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonatan Julien said: “I am pleased that Hydro-Québec is investing in this generating station, which plays an important role in regulating the Rivière Saint-Maurice and is part of Québec’s heritage. For our government, this major investment underscores the key role that Mauricie plays in generating clean and renewable energy.”