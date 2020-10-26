The company will provide technology to streamline automation and safety systems for the project

One of Qatargas’ LNG storage facilities in Qatar. (Credit: Qatargas Operating Company Limited.)

Honeywell has been selected by Qatar Petroleum as the main instrument and control contractor to support its North Field East (NFE) liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Qatar.

Under the contract, the company will provide technology to streamline automation and safety systems for the NFE project.

The NFE project is expected to support the country’s goal of increasing its total annual production of LNG by up to 43% from 77 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) to 110Mtpa.

The project includes four new LNG mega-trains and their associated facilities. Production at the facility is expected to begin in 2025, supporting the economic growth in Qatar.

The project is being developed by Qatargas on behalf of Qatar Petroleum.

Honeywell will deploy its Industrial Internet of Things-enabled LEAP for the project

For the project, Honeywell has agreed to deploy its Industrial Internet of Things-enabled Lean Execution for Automation Projects (LEAP) methodology, which incorporates virtualization, Universal Input/Output (UIO), channel technology and cloud engineering.

As per Honeywell, the LEAP approach offers predictable construction costs, while enabling remote project engineering from anywhere in the world, bringing improvements in collaboration and reduction in travel.

Honeywell global strategic projects vice president Tarek Nahl said: “We’re delighted to play a central role in the largest and most ambitious LNG project in the world.

“Our technologies will aid Qatargas in reaching its production targets more efficiently while helping it achieve its safety, reliability, security and profitability metrics.”

The company will also implement smart junction boxes (SJB) technology for control and safety systems for reduced number of instrumentation cabinets, compared to previous technologies.

Such implementation is expected to enable faster project execution and reduced installation costs.

Honeywell’s instrumentation and control systems will be integrated into the NFE main control building in Ras Laffan Industrial City (RLIC) and instrument technical rooms (ITRs) will be located across the process area.