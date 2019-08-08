FAB Electric serves residential and commercial customers throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Image: A HomeServe engineer. Photo: Courtesy of HomeServe Membership Ltd.

HomeServe USA (HomeServe), a leading provider of service plans, repair and installation services for the home, today announced the acquisition of FAB Electric. Based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, FAB Electric serves residential and commercial customers throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

An established and successful electrical services company, the thirty-two-year-old FAB Electric bolsters HomeServe’s Metropolitan Washington, D.C. growth and strengthens our service infrastructure. The widely known and respected FAB Electric serves both residential and commercial customers in the area with a variety of services for home, business and property owners.

“It goes without saying that electrical services are critical components of our daily lives. Being able to depend on a reliable provider for repairs, installation and maintenance of any kind is tremendously important to home and businessowners alike,” commented John Kitzie, CEO of HomeServe North America. “Jim Fabiszewski has worked to establish FAB Electric as a leading electrical services provider in the greater D.C. area since 1987. Having him and the FAB team as part of HomeServe allows us both to grow exponentially.”

“When I started FAB Electric in 1987, I viewed it as an opportunity to offer my customers unparalleled sales and service. For me, what we do goes beyond ‘keeping the lights on,’ it’s a matter of pride and passion,” said Jim Fabiszewski, FAB Electric founder and General Manager of FAB Electric. “I’m glad to have the opportunity to take our company to the next level, doing it with the people who helped grow this company beside me, and with an exceptional company like HomeServe.”

HomeServe has been serving customers in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area since 2009, where the company currently serves 165,000 homeowners with over 320,000 repair service plans.

Source: Company Press Release