Hitachi Energy and Petrofac will begin preparatory work and detailed engineering works at TenneT’s Dutch offshore converter stations, to support the company’s high voltage direct current (HVDC) offshore wind grid expansion

TenneT contracts Hitachi, Petrofac for 2GW projects. (Credit: Jesse De Meulenaere on Unsplash)

Dutch-German transmission system operator TenneT has signed early works agreements with Hitachi Energy and Petrofac, to support its 2GW Program.

Under the terms of the agreements, Hitachi Energy and Petrofac will begin preparatory work and detailed engineering works at TenneT’s Dutch offshore converter stations.

The works will ensure timely delivery of the first two converter stations for TenneT’s high voltage direct current (HVDC) offshore wind grid expansion.

In June 2022, Hitachi Energy and Petrofac entered a collaboration to provide joint grid integration and related infrastructure.

The companies will deploy their expertise in high-voltage direct current (HVDC) high-voltage alternating current (HVAC), and EPCI solutions to support the preparatory works.

Hitachi Energy grid integration business managing director Niklas Persson said: “We are delighted to deepen our long-standing relationship with TenneT and to help integrate 2 gigawatt systems of much-needed emission-free wind power into the European grid, making it more sustainable, flexible and secure.

“We collaborate with TenneT and Petrofac to co-create innovative and scalable solutions that we can rapidly deploy to accelerate the energy transition.”

Petrofac group chief executive Sami Iskander said: “Petrofac is very pleased to be deploying its industry-leading offshore wind EPCI expertise, in collaboration with TenneT and Hitachi Energy, as we kick start the first two projects in the program.”

TenneT said that the early works on Dutch offshore projects will support the decarbonisation of power systems and delivery of clean energy.

The 2GW Program combines the company’s expertise in offshore grid connections, and plays important role in managing the energy transition from offshore

In addition, the project will provide Europe with additional green energy in a safe and cost-effective way, with less environmental impact, said TenneT.

Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Belgium have agreed to install at least 65GW of offshore wind energy by 2030, through an inter-governmental declaration.

TenneT has already developed 40GW of offshore wind energy capacity in the German and Dutch North Seas, which accounts for almost two-thirds of the target.

TenneT offshore director Marco Kuijpers said: “The early works agreement with Hitachi Energy and Petrofac is a very important milestone in the execution of our 2GW strategy.

“With this first agreement we reserve production capacity for platforms and HVDC equipment and initiate the detailed engineering process to secure the time schedule for the 2GW projects IJmuiden Ver Alpha (2029) and Nederwiek 1 (2030).

“We expect to award the full framework contracts for the HVDC Platform scope of all the 2030 Road Map projects in the first quarter of 2023, also with the other envisaged partners.”