The Intermountain Power Agency (IPA), a power generation cooperative, has awarded the contract, pursuant to which Hitachi Energy will supply two high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter stations to replace the existing ones

Hitachi Energy to upgrade IPP. (Credit: Jonathan Hanna on Unsplash)

Hitachi Energy has received a contract to upgrade the Intermountain Power Project (IPP) power transmission line that runs between Utah and the Los Angeles area of California, US.

The Intermountain Power Agency (IPA), a cooperative that generates electricity for consumers in Utah and California, has selected the company for the project.

Under the contract, Hitachi Energy will supply two high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter stations to replace the existing HVDC converter stations it had installed in 1986.

The new stations will be built in parallel to the existing system to enable continued transmission of electricity throughout the project and minimise downtime.

The contract is part of IPP Renewed, a project that aims to retire the existing coal-based generation at the IPP site in Utah and introduce new sustainable generating units.

It will enhance system reliability and efficiency, address power demand in the region, and support the transformation toward sustainable energy sources, said Hitachi Energy.

Hitachi Energy grid integration business managing director Niklas Persson said: “After almost 40 years of close and successful collaboration, we are delighted to be selected once again by Intermountain Power Agency to modernize this vitally important power infrastructure and bring next-generation renewable energy to the people of California.

“This project will help to ensure a reliable and stable power supply for the Los Angeles area and support California’s ambitious renewable energy and zero-carbon targets.”

Currently, IPP transmits up to 2,400MW of electricity over 785km from Delta, Utah to Adelanto, California. Hitachi Energy will use its advanced HVDC technology to upgrade the project.

The company will provide design, engineering, procurement, installation, and commissioning services for the HVDC converter stations.

Hitachi Energy has teamed up with Quanta Services, a construction engineering company, to provide a turnkey project solution for the IPP.

Quanta will manage the HVDC construction and will support installation at the Delta and Adelanto project sites.

Intermountain Power Agency general manager Cameron Cowan said: “We’re pleased to be working with Hitachi Energy once again to further strengthen the power grid.

“The Intermountain Power Project represents nearly four decades of successful regional energy cooperation. Modernizing our Southern Transmission System will enable many more decades of delivering the energy resources that our participants want and need.”