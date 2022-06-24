Muga is a potash operation located around 50km south-east of Pamplona, with shallow mineralisation and readily accessible infrastructure already in place

Representation of the Muga project’s Mine Gate. (Credit: Highfield Resources)

Highfield Resources has secured a licence for the construction of the mine gate and the two underground declines at the Muga potash project in Spain.

The local Townhalls of Undués de Lerda in Aragón and Sangüesa have granted licences for the mine gate and the process plant construction, respectively.

The two licences, which are essential for the construction of the Muga project, are granted following the issuance of the mining concession last year.

The mineral exploration company, in anticipation of the grant of licences, had already tendered and contracted the initial works at the project.

It is planning to commence initial on-ground construction works at the mine gate in the next few days.

The company said that it continues to maintain its active engagement with the Townhall of Sangüesa and the Government of Navarra to complete the licencing process for the plant.

Highfield Resources CEO Ignacio Salazar: “The grant of this construction licence in Aragón for the mine gate and the declines arrives at a time when the project and its financing are well advanced, and the geopolitical situation demands the start of Muga as soon as possible.

“This is a pivotal milestone for the project which allows us to start the construction of Muga in the next few days with the initial works around the mine gate.

“While we start construction, the Company will focus on completing the financing and finalising the licencing process in Navarra. With this licence from Aragón, Highfield is now one big step closer to building the next European potash mine at Muga.”

Muga potash operation is located around 50km south-east of Pamplona, with readily accessible infrastructure already in place

It contains shallow mineralisation and does not require the construction of a shaft.

The project covers the communities of Undués de Lerda and Urriés in Aragón Province, and Sangüesa and Javier in Navarra Province, Spain.

Highfield is an ASX-listed potash company that holds potash tenements in the Ebro potash producing basin in Northern Spain.

It owns Muga-Vipasca, Pintanos, and Sierra del Perdón tenements, covering around 250km² of area.