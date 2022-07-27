After the completion, the Cider solar project is expected to be interconnected to the New York State electricity grid through the Dysinger-New Rochester 345kV transmission line

Hecate Energy wins permit for Cider solar farm. (Credit: Derek Sutton on Unsplash)

Hecate Energy has received the New York state’s Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) permit for its proposed 500MW Cider solar farm project.

With the siting permit in place, Cider solar farm is expected to become the largest solar energy generation project in New York.

Also, it is the first permit issued by ORES for a project whose application was initially filed with the new state office under the Section 94-c rules.

All the previous ORES-permitted projects filed the applications for the permits under the previous, Article 10 siting process.

Upon completion, the Cider solar project is planned to be interconnected to the New York State electricity grid through the Dysinger-New Rochester 345kV transmission line.

Hecate Energy Cider solar farm project developer Harrison Luna said: “This permit marks a major milestone, not only for Hecate Energy, but in making meaningful progress toward New York State’s ambitious climate goals.

“We are appreciative of the support and coordination for the Cider Solar Project that we received from civic leadership of the Oakfield and Elba town governments.

“Hecate Energy experienced a positive collaborative interaction with ORES during the permitting process, which was key in advancing this project.”

Hecate Energy will build Cider solar farm on a site covering 3,000 acres of area across the towns of Elba and Oakfield, with construction expected to begin next year.

The project will have a capacity to generate 920,000MWh of renewable electricity per annum, and its construction is expected to create 495 full-time jobs.

The solar farm will generate adequate electricity to power more than 120,000 households in New York, which is equivalent to preventing 718,694 tons of CO 2 emissions annually.

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the project would eliminate emissions equivalent to the annual emissions from 141,794 passenger vehicles.

Luna added: “Cider Solar Farm represents a significant $500 million private infrastructure investment in Western New York, not only will this project create hundreds of local jobs, but it will also directly fund local governments, schools, and community services.”