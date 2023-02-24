Through the pre-qualification process, Hartshead aims to confirm the contractor’s interest and capability in providing a suitable solution and installation package for the project, along with possible schedule options

Hartshead seeks EPIC contractors for UK gas fields. (Credit: Guilherme Reis from Pixabay)

Hartshead Resources has launched a pre-qualification process for the platform and jacket EPIC (Engineering, Procurement, Installation and Commissioning) contracts for the Anning and Somerville gas fields in the UK Southern Gas Basin.

The pre-qualification process aims to confirm the contractor’s interest and capability in providing a suitable solution and installation package for the project.

It will confirm possible schedule options, including either complete topsides and jacket programmes or alternative early jacket installations.

Also, the process will identify any critical long lead bulk/equipment items and pre-qualify a limited number of contractors to tender for this workstream.

Hartshead has already compiled the initial Long List of eight contractors, based in the UK and EU, with a track record in project knowledge of UK Southern Gas Basin fabrication.

The UK-based energy business is expected to invite to tender (ITT), after shortlisting the pre-qualified contractors, which is expected to occur during Q2 2023.

Hartshead Resources CEO Chris Lewis said: “Our Phase I development project has matured significantly over the last two years and there is no better illustration of this than by starting the tendering process for the construction and installation of two offshore platforms for the Anning and Sommerville gas fields.

“Each of these key milestones is another step on the road to first gas. It is a testament to the team that we are still on track for entering the project execution phase in Q3 this year.”

Hartshead will award the Anning and Somerville Platform and Jacket EPIC contract after completion of the Phase I development FEED and geotechnical site survey, which is expected in April 2023.

The scope of the Platform and Jacket facilities includes a jacket, piles and topsides, detailed design, procurement, and fabrication.

It will be based on the company’s FEED, which will provide preliminary engineering data and operating and functionality data.

The scope of the EPIC contract includes detailed design and engineering, procurement and supply of materials and equipment, along with Fabrication and construction of the Anning and Somerville Platforms and Jackets.

The contract also includes the mechanical completion and yard pre-commissioning, loadout and sea fastening on transportation barges, transportation and installation of jackets and topsides, and hook-up and commissioning.

Furthermore, the company has joined the membership of Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), a representative body for the companies operating on the UK continental shelf (UKCS).