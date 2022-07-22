A letter of no objection has been received from UK North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) for Phase I development concept of Anning and Somerville fields

Hartshead says NSTA positively concludes evaluation of Phase I concept select report with issuing of letter of no objection. (Credit: C Morrison from Pixabay)

Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) (Hartshead, HHR or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has received a “Letter of No Objection” (Letter) from the North Sea Transition Authority (“NSTA”) in respect of the development concept for the Phase I development of the Anning and Somerville gas fields.

The letter acknowledges receipt of the Concept Select Report (CSR) submitted in accordance with the NSTA’s “Requirements for the planning of and consent to UKCS field developments guidance”.

The Letter follows a review of the “Concept Select Report – P2607 Phase I Development Anning & Somerville”, submitted to the NSTA (announced on 30 May 2022), and indicates the finalisation of the “Assessment Phase”, entry into the “Authorisation Phase”, and provides no objection to the Company preparing a Field Development Plan (FDP) for the Anning and Somerville fields as described in the Concept Select Report.

The selected development concept submitted within the CSR consists of six production wells from two wireline capable Normally Unmanned Installation (NUI) platforms at Anning and Somerville, which have been classified to hold combined 2P Reserves of 301.5 Bcf1 (52 MMboe) of gas following an independent technical and commercial audit by ERC Equipiose . These platforms will then connect via a subsea pipeline to third party infrastructure for onward transportation and processing to entry into the UK gas transmission network.

Given the receipt of the Letter from the NSTA the Company now intends to progress its Phase I development through the Front-End Engineering & Design (FEED) stage and submission of a FDP prior to the final investment decision (FID).

