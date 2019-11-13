The wind farm is powered by 24 of Vestas V80 turbines and generates enough renewable electricity to power more than 38,300 homes.

Image: GIG acquires Polish wind farm. Photo: Courtesy of Green Investment Group.

Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG) has acquired a 48MW onshore wind farm in Zajączkowo, Poland, from J-Power Investment Netherlands and Mitsui Renewable Energy Europe.

Located about 10km south-west of the city of Slupsk and 110km north-west of Gdansk, the wind farm is powered by 24 of Vestas V80 turbines and generates enough renewable electricity to power more than 38,300 homes. The wind farm was inaugurated in 2008.

The deal expands the presence of Green Investment Group in Poland, which is said to possess strong fundamentals and significant growth potential for renewables.

Touted be one of the largest electricity markets in Central Eastern Europe, Poland yet has one of the lowest share of renewables in electricity generation in the region.

Polish government plans to add further 2.5GW in renewables this year

The Polish Government held auctions for onshore wind last year and is planning further such auctions this year, with an intention of securing a further 2.5GW in renewables capacity.

Green Investment Group Europe head Edward Northam said: “Poland is one of Europe’s largest energy markets and one with considerable near term potential for renewables development. As such, as we build our global footprint, it is critical for GIG to seek out opportunities in this region.”

Last month, GIG achieved financial close on its Taiwanese offshore wind farm Formosa 2. Expected to generate 376MW, the offshore wind farm is owned by Macquarie Capital with 75% stake and Swancor Renewable Energy owns the remaining stake of 25%.

To be located off the coast of Miaoli, the wind farm will be powered by 47 of 8MW turbines. Once completed, the wind farm will be able generate enough clean energy to power 380,000 Taiwanese homes annually.

The total funding for the Formosa 2 wind farm is expected to cost nearly NT$62.4bn ($2bn) and will be financed by a consortium of 20 international and local Taiwanese financial institutions.