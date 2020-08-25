The first stage of Goyder South would result in direct spending of nearly $550 million in labour and resource inputs from within South Australia

Goyder South expansion Development Application available for public consultation. (Credit: seagul from Pixabay)

The State Government is encouraging people interested in Neoen’s proposed Goyder South Hybrid Renewable Energy Facility to involve themselves in the public consultation process that is open from now until Friday 18 September.

Minister for Energy and Mining Dan van Holst Pellekaan said the clean energy project will be South Australia’s first gigawatt scale renewable energy project, delivering cheaper, cleaner energy and creating hundreds of new jobs in both the construction and operational phases.

“With a total investment of about $3 billion, the Goyder South Hybrid Renewable Energy Facility will ultimately deliver up to 1200MW of wind power, 600MW of solar power and 900MW of battery storage,” he said.

“Neoen’s Goyder South proposal is consistent with the South Australian Government’s commitment to implementing energy policies that deliver cheaper, more reliable and sustainable power.

“Building on the proposed SA-NSW interconnector, this project would further drive down South Australian household power bills.

“This interconnectivity will enable South Australia to export clean, renewable energy from South Australia to the eastern states, enabling our state to become a world-class energy export powerhouse and delivering future growth and economic opportunities for all South Australians.”

Minister van Holst Pellekaan said an independent report by advisory firm Aurecon estimates that the first stage of Goyder South (at a possible size of 900MW combined wind, solar and battery storage), would result in direct spending of nearly $550 million in labour and resource inputs from within South Australia.

“Further, the project would contribute to nearly 600 construction jobs across the state, with half of these jobs expected to be in the mid-north region, with post-construction opportunities expected to support a total of 141 direct and indirect jobs across South Australia for up to 30 years,” Minister van Holst Pellekaan said.

“The project’s powerful battery would also be able to support the stability of the interconnector and provide bulk volume emergency power to South Australian consumers in the event of disruptions to interstate supply.

“Notwithstanding these benefits, it remains vital that the project satisfy relevant planning policy requirements, which will be examined as part of the public exhibition process.

“South Australians, especially residents near the proposed facility, are encouraged to express their views through the consultation and assessment process.”

Neoen Australia’s Managing Director, Louis de Sambucy, emphasised that as a long-term owner and operator, it is vital that Neoen build strong and lasting relationships with the communities hosting its projects.

“Local participation is essential, and based on our extensive consultation with the community we believe this project has unprecedented local support,” he said.

Mr de Sambucy added Neoen has so far invested more than $1 billion in South Australia through the Hornsdale Wind Farm and Power Reserve, and is committed to supporting regional South Australian communities.

“Goyder South would provide a significant injection of investment into the mid-north region, including direct payments to numerous farming families hosting our infrastructure. Much of the Goyder region remains affected by drought and the project would be able to offer valuable guaranteed income.

“Each stage of Goyder South would also support a substantial annual Community Fund. By the time all stages are completed, $600,000 would be provided annually to community initiatives across education, sports, tourism, heritage preservation and drought relief.

“In addition to the community benefits, at full size, the Goyder South project would power the equivalent of 450,000 homes across South Australia, and would displace about 900,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide from fossil fuel generation.

“We are very proud of this project and we encourage local residents to review the application for Development Approval and to get in touch with us through our community office in Burra or via the project website if they have any questions,” he said.

The Development Approval for the Goyder South Hybrid Renewable Energy Facility is available online at the PlanSA website, in hard copy for inspection at Planning and Land Use Services, Level 5/50 Flinders Street, Adelaide, as well as the Office of the Regional Council of Goyder, 1 Market Street, Burra during normal business hours.

Source: Company Press Release