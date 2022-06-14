Partnership with BHP will advance the development of a world-leading low-emissions potash mine and bring strong economic benefits to the region while supporting Indigenous communities

Canada to support sustainable potash mine in Saskatchewan. (Credit: RitaE from Pixabay)

Canada’s mining ecosystem is founded on maximizing the benefits of our natural resources and adding value in vital supply chains, such as agriculture. By investing in Canada’s critical minerals, we are creating well-paying jobs, strengthening our economy and supporting global agriculture producers while contributing to a greener future.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, alongside the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced that the Government of Canada will support and enhance BHP’s effort to advance the development of its world-leading low emissions potash mine. Through this project, BHP will significantly minimize the carbon footprint of the mine, improve worker safety and implement technology to further reduce emissions from mine operations. This is the first new major potash project in Canada in over 50 years.

This project will ensure Canada remains a global leader in both potash production and sustainable mining. It will also provide critical environmental benefits and long-term benefits for the people of Saskatchewan by securing well-paying jobs, supporting Indigenous communities through employment and economic opportunities, and cementing Canada’s leadership position in potash production. BHP has signed opportunities agreements with six First Nations, which are the first of their kind in southern Saskatchewan and in the potash industry.

This mine, which will be developed in Jansen, Saskatchewan, is a major step forward and is expected to generate the lowest direct on-site emissions intensity of any potash mine.

“Today’s announcement shows that our government is always ready to support the hard-working people of Saskatchewan and the mining and agricultural sectors of Canada. We know how critical potash is for our country when it comes to food security, and that’s why we are pleased to partner with BHP on this very ambitious project that will bring strong economic benefits to Saskatchewan, while also helping cement Canada’s mining industry as the best in the world as we pivot toward a zero-emissions future.” – The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Source: Company Press Release