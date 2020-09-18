By integrating and analysing available geological and remote sensing data in the area, GoldSpot will explore for potential gold mineralisation within the MDN properties

GoldSpot will explore for potential gold mineralisation within the MDN properties. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Canada’s Cerrado Gold has selected GoldSpot Discoveries, a technology services company in mineral exploration, to apply machine learning to identify new exploration targets on the Minera Don Nicolas (MDN) project located in Santa Cruz, Argentina.

Together with Cerrado’s technical team, GoldSpot will integrate and analyse geological and remote sensing data available in the area to explore for potential gold mineralisation within the MDN properties.

The process results in the production of GoldSpot Smart Targets, which integrates geoscience knowledge with data science insights.

GoldSpot Discoveries executive chairman and president Denis Laviolette said: “Minera Don Nicolas is in the mineral and data rich Deseado Massif, an area where GoldSpot is having significant success, particularly at Yamana Gold’s Cerro Moro project.

“MDN has robust property-wide datasets and we look forward to supporting Cerrado’s technical team and advancing exploration efforts. The project has significant potential with a land package of more than 273,000 hectares.”

Goldspot to help prioritise potential exploration targets over the 273,000ha land

Cerrado CEO, co-chairman and co-founder Mark Brennan said that the firm will work with Goldspot to assist with the significant task of prioritising potential exploration targets over the 273,000ha land.

Brennan added: “Our initial view that there is an abundance of opportunity for many additional deposits at MDN has only been confirmed since our acquisition. Goldspot’s experience in the Deseado Massif and its technical processes will be of immeasurable assistance in uncovering priority targets.”

Leveraging geoscience and machine science expertise, GoldSpot will unify and analyse exploration data from Cerrado’s Minera Don Nicolas mine. It will also produce both two-dimensional and three-dimensional targets for exploration.

Recently, GoldSpot Discoveries was selected by Yamana Gold to use machine learning to identify new drilling targets at the Cerro Moro Gold and Silver Mine in Argentina.