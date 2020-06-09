By engaging GoldSpot, Yamana seeks to minimize exploration risk and mitigate exploration and drilling costs

Yamana Gold reengages GoldSpot discoveries for its Cerro Moro gold and silver Mine in Argentina. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (the “Company” or “GoldSpot”) is pleased to announce that due to its recent successes at El Peñón, Yamana Gold Inc (“Yamana”) has reengaged GoldSpot’s team of expert geologists and data scientists to use machine learning to identify new drilling targets at the Cerro Moro Gold and Silver Mine in Argentina.

Yamana has commissioned GoldSpot to examine its entire database and look for previously unrecognised data trends to identify areas of potential mineralization at depth and on a regional scale. By engaging GoldSpot, Yamana seeks to minimize exploration risk and mitigate exploration and drilling costs.

GoldSpot will use its geoscience and machine science expertise to clean, unify and analyse exploration data from Yamana’s Cerro Moro Mine and produce 2D and 3D targets for the exploration program. GoldSpot will also deliver new geophysical, geochemical and geological products produced through the reprocessing of the satellite images and other relevant layers which will help interpretations and mineralization models.

“This new contract with Yamana for the Cerro Moro mine validates our work thus far and the cutting-edge products we deliver to our clients. Yamana has been an incredible supporter of GoldSpot and we are proud to be a part of their digital transformation.” said Denis Laviolette, Executive Chairman and President of GoldSpot.

Source: Company Press Release