Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (TSXV: GRG) (FSE: G6A (OTCQB: GARWF), (“Golden Arrow” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of a Chilean environmental consultancy firm for the preparation and submission of an Environmental Impact Statement (“Declaración de Impacto Ambiental” or “DIA”) for the Company’s flagship San Pietro Iron-Copper-Gold-Cobalt Project in Chile (“San Pietro” or the “Project”). Once approved by the relevant authorities, this DIA will enable the Company to create and drill from an additional 80 platforms at San Pietro, allowing for significant advancement of the project.

Brian McEwen, VP Exploration and Development for Golden Arrow, commented, “We have now completed about two thirds of our Phase two drill program which will provide the data to estimate the first mineral resource at San Pietro, focused on the Rincones target. The results to date have upheld our confidence in the long-term potential of the project and we are committed to continuing work to build value for our shareholders. The DIA will provide the ability for additional drilling to expand and upgrade resources at Rincones as well as continue exploration at the earlier stage targets on the project.”

Ambiental y Sectorial, who will prepare the DIA, is a well-regarded firm with vast experience in preparing applications for and obtaining environmental permits for the mining and energy sector and has advised major companies in several challenging permitting assignments. The DIA will involve several environmental studies, including baseline flora & fauna and archaeological work, to comply with the environmental regulations in Chile. Work will be initiated in October and it is expected that the DIA will be completed and submitted to the relevant authorities in the first quarter of 2025.