Windfall site is located about 115km east of Lebel-sur-Quévillon. Credit: Gold Fields Limited/CNW Group Ltd.

Gold Fields and its fully owned subsidiary Windfall Mining Group have secured Québec environmental approval to commence construction at the Windfall mining project in Eeyou Istchee Baie-James, Canada.

The certificate of authorisation was issued by the Ministère de l’Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Protection de la biodiversité, de la Faune et des Parcs.

The approval follows the completion of environmental and social impact assessments as required by Title II of Québec’s Environment Quality Act.

This development comes after Gold Fields signed the Uukiimau Agreement in June 2026 with the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi, the Cree Nation Government, and the Grand Council of the Crees.

According to the company, these two milestones create a regulatory foundation for advancing the Windfall project.

The Windfall project, located about 115km east of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, is anticipated to produce around 300,000 ounces (oz) of gold annually once production is fully ramped up.

Its potential includes growth prospects along the geological strike and at depth.

The authorisation follows several years of studies, technical analysis, and engagement with local communities and government officials.

The assessment process included a review by the Environmental and Social Impact Review Committee (COMEX) and public hearings in Lebel-sur-Quévillon and Waswanipi during spring 2026.

With the necessary authorisation and the Uukiimau Agreement in place, Gold Fields expects to make a final investment decision (FID) for Windfall by February 2027.

The company plans to restart site and underground activities soon.

Mining leases and secondary permits may now be sought, potentially generating jobs and supporting economic activity for local and Indigenous businesses in Québec and Eeyou Istchee.

Windfall forms part of a 2,500km² land package controlled by Gold Fields in the Urban-Barry and Quévillon areas, with ongoing exploration aimed at discovering further resources.

Gold Fields CEO Mike Fraser said: “Receiving the certificate of authorisation for Windfall is a major milestone for Gold Fields and for one of Canada’s highest-grade development-stage gold projects.

“The Uukiimau Agreement and the certificate of authorisation demonstrate how responsible mining can be advanced through respect, transparency and shared value creation.”

In October 2024, Gold Fields completed the acquisition of Osisko Mining for $1.39bn.