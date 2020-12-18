PBS is a new organisation based in Aberdeen which consists of three separate companies – Ponticelli UK, Brand UK and Semco Maritime

Glacier Energy secures significant PBS contract. (Credit: Glacier Energy Services)

Glacier Energy, a leading international provider of specialist products, services and engineering solutions for energy infrastructure, has been awarded a contract worth circa £1 million by PBS for the provision of export gas coolers for Total Exploration and Production UK’s (TEPUK) North Alwyn Platform, in the North Sea.

The scope of work includes the design, fabrication, assembly, inspection, testing and supply of four shell and tube heat exchangers which will be carried out by Glacier Energy’s heat transfer solutions division, based in Aberdeen, UK. Work has already commenced on the units with four heat exchangers due for delivery in January 2020.

PBS is a new organisation based in Aberdeen which consists of three separate companies – Ponticelli UK Ltd, Brand UK Ltd and Semco Maritime Ltd. As of 1st May 2020, PBS have been awarded a 5-year contract to provide general operations & maintenance services to all TEPUK assets in the North Sea.

Commenting on the award, Andy Scott, Director of Glacier Energy’s Heat Transfer division, said: “This is a significant award for the team that reinforces the strength of our design and manufacturing expertise, as well as our market-leading status in the heat transfer solutions field across the oil & gas, chemical and alternative energy industries.

“A key factor in securing this award was our close collaboration with the client and ability to provide a custom-engineered solution to eliminate potential and substantial modifications to the platform.

“We look forward to developing our relationship further with PBS and successfully completing the safe and efficient delivery of this project.”

Source: Company Press Release