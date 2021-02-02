The new company will deliver utility-scale and on-site generation projects as well as energy storage solutions

Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG) has established a new specialist solar energy company, dubbed Cero Generation, with an under development portfolio of 8GW capacity.

Operating on a stand-alone business in GIG portfolio, Cero would work across the project lifecycle, from development through construction and into operations.

The company has been formed to deliver utility-scale projects, onsite generation and integrated storage.

Its ground mounted, utility-scale projects are expected to provide strategic and financial investors with opportunities to acquire ready-to-build, or fully commissioned solar generation assets.

Through the on-site, behind the meter projects, the new company is anticipated to develop, finance, build, own and operate assets for commercial and industrial customers.

Cero Generation CEO Nikolaj Harbo said: “In just two years, GIG created one of Europe’s largest solar development portfolios and assembled a world-class team of experts.

“Our ambition is to continue on this phenomenal growth trajectory, transforming Cero into Europe’s leading solar energy company, and helping deliver the continent’s net-zero ambition.”

Cero’s portfolio consists of over 150 projects

GIG said that Cero will hold one of the largest solar development portfolios in the region, comprising more than 150 projects in the UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, France and the Netherlands.

Cero’s team of more than 40 energy experts, led by CEO Nikolaj Harbo, will work alongside local partners to bring advanced industrial, commercial and technical expertise to its projects and clients.

GIG is delivering solar development activities in North America through Savion and in the Asia-Pacific region through Blueleaf Energy.

With Cero, the platforms are advancing a global pipeline of more than 20GW of solar energy projects, the firm said.

GIG UK and Europe head Edward Northam said: “The launch of Cero Generation marks an important milestone in GIG’s ambition to create Europe’s leading solar development company.

“An agile, flexible, development-focused business, backed by the global expertise, resources and reach of GIG, Cero is the perfect vehicle to propel us forward to the next stage of that journey.”