The power plant, being set up as a joint venture of NLCIL and the state government of Uttar Pradesh, will have a power generation capacity of 3X660MW

Recognising the future prospects of the coal sector, the Indian Ministry of Coal has actively encouraged coal subsidiaries to embark on large-scale diversification initiatives. Consequently, NLC India Limited (NLCIL) has undertaken the establishment of two thermal power plants. One of these plants is situated in Ghatampur, near Kanpur, with a power generation capacity of 3X660MW.

The Ghatampur Thermal Power Plant’s estimated cost is INR194.06bn ($2.35bn), and it is currently in the implementation phase. As per the current progress, the first phase is expected to commence power generation by the end of this year. Notably, this power plant represents a joint venture between NLCIL and the State Government of Uttar Pradesh.

Upon completion, the power plant is projected to supply 1478.28MW to the state of Uttar Pradesh and provide 492.72MW to the state of Assam.

NLCIL has ambitious plans for another thermal power plant with a capacity of 3 X 800 MW at Talabira in the state of Odisha. This pithead thermal power plant is strategically located near the Talabira coal mines of NLCIL. The estimated project cost for this venture stands at INR194.22bn. The progress on land acquisition and regulatory clearances is quite advanced, and the tendering process is in its final stages. The commencement of construction work is expected by the end of this year. Upon completion, this thermal power plant will supply 1450MW to the state of Tamil Nadu, 100MW to Pondicherry, and 400MW to Kerala. The targeted completion date for this project is set for the year 2028-29.

In addition to NLCIL’s plans, Coal India Limited (CIL) is also planning to build two thermal power plants. One such project is being established in partnership with the Madhya Pradesh Government, near Amarkantak.

A subsidiary of CIL, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), has established a fully owned subsidiary named Mahanadi Basin Power, which is planning to set up a 2x800MW thermal power plant near its Basundhara Mines.