Germany to network offshore wind projects. (Credit: Jesse De Meulenaere on Unsplash)

Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, together with a group of transmission system operators, has unveiled its plans for interconnecting offshore wind farms in the North Sea.

The group of grid operators include 50Hertz Transmission, Amprion, and TenneT.

According to the Ministry, connection lines from offshore wind farms with a total of 10GW output can be interconnected in the future.

In addition to connecting the wind farms to the power grid, the interconnectors will enable Germany to exchange electricity with neighbouring countries Denmark and the Netherlands.

Along with the planning, the Ministry has also commissioned a study to evaluate the overall benefits of a potential multinational power grid in the North Sea.

The results show that networking reduces greenhouse gas emissions, boosts energy supply security, cuts down costs and effectively utilises more available space.

In addition, the networking offshore wind farms allow significantly more electricity from renewable energies to be integrated into the pan-European system, said the research.

Germany’s Federal Minister Robert Habeck said: “The energy transition is benefiting enormously from increased networking with neighbouring countries. With additional grid connections, more cost-effective electricity from renewable energies can be imported to Germany.

“At the same time, we have to curtail less electricity. The plans presented today show how we will transform the energy system in close cooperation with our European neighbours. Wind energy at sea will play a crucial role in the climate-neutral energy system.”

The proposed interconnector project is expected to increase Germany’s security of supply, allowing the import of additional electricity from neighbouring countries.

The networking of offshore wind farms is said to reduce the need for electricity from fossil power plants, eliminating greenhouse gas emissions in the electricity sector.

If the electricity demand is down, and renewable energy production is high, Germany can also export renewable electricity, preventing the loss of energy.

Furthermore, the TSOs’ plans for networking offshore wind farms will be incorporated into official German and European planning processes.