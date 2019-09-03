Georgia Power filed today its combined 20th and 21st Vogtle Construction Monitoring (VCM) Report for the period July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019, with the PSC

Image: Georgia Power's new Vogtle units approximately 79% complete. Photo: Courtesy of Stefan Kuhn from Pixabay.

The target in-service dates for Georgia Power’s Vogtle 3 & 4 nuclear expansion project near Waynesboro, Ga., remain unchanged at November 2021 for Unit 3 and November 2022 for Unit 4, the company announced today in its project update filed with the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC).

The company also cited it expects the project will remain within the current cost forecast.

Georgia Power filed today its combined 20th and 21st Vogtle Construction Monitoring (VCM) Report for the period July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019, with the PSC. A link to the filing can be found here.

Significant progress continues to be made at the construction site, with the project now approximately 79% complete.

The project met all major milestones in 2018 and met all first and second quarter major milestones for 2019. Recently, the site completed a major step in the Integrated Flush process by successfully testing a portion of the Spent Fuel Pool Cooling System (SFS), a key safety component for Vogtle Unit 3. In addition, the company ordered the first nuclear fuel load for the unit, the first nuclear fuel order to be placed in more than 30 years for a newly-designed reactor in the U.S., marking a major milestone in the project’s transition to operations.

Source: Company Press Release