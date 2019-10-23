GHE’s BWRX-300 reactor is a 300MWe water-cooled, natural circulation SMR with passive safety systems developed based on US NRC-certified ESBWR

Image: GEH, Synthos partner to develop small modular reactor technology in Poland. Photo: Courtesy of Denny Franzkowiak from Pixabay.

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Synthos to investigate the potential to construct a BWRX-300 small modular reactor in Poland.

Synthos is a manufacturer of synthetic rubber and chemical raw materials in Poland and is willing to procure affordable carbon-free electricity from a dedicated source.

GEH nuclear plant projects executive vice president Jon Ball said: “The BWRX-300 is a breakthrough innovation for the industry where cost has become a significant barrier.

“Through our design-to-cost approach, we are designing the BWRX-300 to be cost competitive with gas, renewables and other forms of power generation. We applaud Synthos for its interest in small modular reactor technology and advocacy of clean-energy options for Poland.”

BWRX-300 requires up to 60% less capital cost per MW

GEH’s BWRX-300 reactor is a 300MWe water-cooled, natural circulation SMR with passive safety systems. The reactor leverages the design and licensing of the company’s US NRC-certified ESBWR.

The firm claims that due to design simplification, its BWRX-300 requires up to 60% less capital cost per MW, compared to other water-cooled SMR designs or existing large nuclear reactor designs

Based on the ESBWR design certification, proven nuclear fuel, incorporated advanced components and implementing simplification innovations, BWRX-300 is set to be cost-competitive with power generation from combined cycle gas plants and renewable energy platforms.

According to the company, GEH’s BWRX-300 is the tenth evolution of GE’s first Boiling Water Reactor (BWR) design.

Founded in 2007 by GE and Hitachi, GEH is an advanced reactors and nuclear services provider to serve the international nuclear industry.

Synthos owner Michal Solowow said “Small modular reactors can play a significant role in addressing Poland’s energy challenges, the modernization of the nation’s energy sector and in achieving necessary and responsible deep decarbonization.

“Utilizing small modular reactors to generate clean energy will improve our chances to move away from coal and have a positive impact on our industry and nation.”