GE Vernova to provide gas turbines for the Taiba 1 and Qassim 1 power plants in Saudi Arabia. (Credit: GE Vernova)

GE Vernova has secured gas turbines contract from SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction (SEPCOIII) for the Taiba 1 and the Qassim 1 power plants in Saudi Arabia.

A consortium of Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) and ACWA Power is developing the two power plants, which will have a combined capacity of up to 3.8GW.

China-based SEPCOIII has the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the Taiba 1 and the Qassim 1 combined-cycle power plants.

SEPCOIII’s contract to GE Vernova will see the latter deliver six 7HA.03 gas turbines and two 7E.03 gas turbines.

GE Vernova has also announced signing of a service agreement with ACWA Power’s fully owned subsidiary, National Operations & Maintenance Company (NOMAC). Under the agreement, GE Vernova will support operations of the Taiba 1 and the Qassim 1 power plants.

According to the terms of the 21-year service contract, GE Vernova will offer maintenance and repairs along with supply of parts.

The company’s monitoring and diagnostics centre will supervise the real-time operating conditions. It will also offer remote diagnostics tools utilising digital analytics technology.

GE Vernova gas power business Europe, Middle East and Africa president and CEO Joseph Anis said: “As an innovation leader in the path towards decarbonisation, we are proud of developing our first 7HA.03 project at GESAT and boosting the localisation of the gas turbines industry in Saudi Arabia, in alignment with the Kingdom’s goals for more diversified and sustainable economic growth.

“We are delighted to team with SEPCOIII and ACWA Power’s NOMAC to deploy our most advanced power generation technologies, services, and proven expertise in natural gas combined cycle plant engineering, operability, and plant integration, to support the transition to a lower-carbon energy future.”

The Taiba 1 power plant is being built approximately 100km southeast of Madinah city. On the other hand, the Qassim 1 facility is located around 30km southeast of Buraydah city.

Once the two power plants are operational, they are expected to provide electricity to nearly 1.2 million households in Saudi Arabia. The power plants are slated to be completed in 2027.

SEPCOIII spokesperson said: “The development of Taiba 1 and Qassim 1 plants is a very ambitious project, and we are proud to support it.

“We are also excited to work with GE Vernova to evaluate how carbon capture solutions could potentially be integrated with these gas power plants to help lower emissions.”

Saudi Arabia is also developing the Taiba 2 and Qassim 2 combined-cycle power plants, which will each have a capacity of around 2GW. Siemens Energy has announced winning an order to deliver key power plant technologies along with a 25-year maintenance contract for Taiba 2 and Qassim 2.