Seatrium and GE Vernova win contract to develop 2GW HVDC system for TenneT’s Nederwiek 2 project. (Credit: TenneT)

Seatrium and GE Vernova have won a contract worth about €2bn from TenneT for the construction of a 2GW high voltage direct current (HVDC) system for the Nederwiek 2 offshore grid project in the Netherlands.

The new HVDC electric offshore transmission system is part of TenneT’s 2GW HVDC programme in the European country .

Its construction will commence this month, with commissioning slated to be achieved by 2031.

Under the terms of the contract, Seatrium will deliver engineering, procurement, construction, transportation, installation, and commissioning services for the 2GW HVDC offshore converter platform.

GE Vernova, through its grid solutions unit, will be responsible for engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCI) of the HVDC converter stations.

The contract is part of the five-year framework cooperation agreement signed between TenneT and the Sembcorp Marine and GE Renewable Energy in March 2023. The other two projects included in the agreement are IJmuiden Ver Beta and IJmuiden Ver Gamma.

Seatrium was formed through the merger of Sembcorp Marine and Keppel Offshore & Marine in 2023.

Seatrium fixed platforms executive vice president Samuel Wong said: “This project underscores our commitment to helping our customers achieve their renewable energy goals by providing innovative and cost-effective solutions that help accelerate the energy transition.

“With valuable experience from working on the first two platforms, we are confident of delivering a high-quality end product to our customer, as well as achieving greater synergies through project repeatability in our series-build strategy with the One Seatrium Global Delivery Model.”

The Nederwiek 2 offshore grid project will support the Nederwiek 2 offshore wind farm, located nearly 95km off the coast of the Netherlands. It is one of the three connections for the transmission of clean energy from the offshore Nederwiek wind energy area to the mainland.

The Nederwiek 2 project is also expected to contribute towards TenneT‘s sustainability goal of connecting 40GW of offshore wind energy in the German and Dutch North Sea.

TenneT large projects offshore – 2GW associate director Johannes Kammer said: “With the successful call-off of Nederwiek 2 from the Framework Cooperation Agreement with our Partners GE Vernova and Seatrium, we are now starting into the delivery of the third project with this consortium. “We are pleased with the progress we made already in the first two projects with these partners. Now we experience the benefits of using the works from the initial two projects on the next one as we design one and build it many times.”