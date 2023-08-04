GE Vernova's Grid Solutions business will supply two 500kV air-insulated substations (AIS) to the municipalities of Currais Novos and Sao Tome, both in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Norte (RN), and a connection bay in Santa Luzia, Paraiba (PB)

Grid Solutions AIS Substations. (Credit: GE Vernova)

Grid Solutions, a portfolio energy business of GE Vernova, has secured a contract to build two 500kV air-insulated substations (AIS) for the Serra do Tigre wind complex in Brazil.

The contract has been awarded by Brazilian renewable energy company Casa dos Ventos, which owns a 20GW portfolio of wind and solar projects in the country.

It also includes the construction of a connection bay that will be installed in Santa Luzia, Paraiba.

With an installed capacity of 756MW from 168 wind turbines, Serra do Tigre wind complex is located in the Currais Novos and Sao Tome municipalities in the state of Rio Grande do Norte.

Grid Solutions said that it has gained expertise in building substations in Brazil, where 26% of all grid-connected 230kV and 500kV wind farms in the country use its technology.

GE Vernova’s Latin America Grid Systems integration general manager Ivette Castillo said: “This new contract is an important milestone in the partnership between both companies.

“This new project will further highlight Grid Solutions’ capacity and leadership in providing EPC projects in support of Brazil’s energy transition.”

GE Vernova Grid Systems Integration commercial leader Romulo Carminati said: “With a total capacity of 1GW, the substations will be able to accommodate more energy generation in the northeast in the future, a region which is very conducive to the installation of renewables.”

Under the terms of the contract agreement, Grid Solutions will supply two greenfield substations, dubbed Tigre Norte 2x 280 MVA and Tigre Sul 2x 220 MVA.

The company will also install a connection bay at the Santa Luzia substation and provide it with all necessary high-voltage equipment, a protection and control system, and the telecom system.

Grid Solutions will manufacture the equipment and systems at its plants in itajubá and Taubaté in Brazil, along with Italy.

Brazil’s National Electrical System Operator (ONS) and National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL) has strict technical requirements for the safety, reliability, and efficiency of 500 kV AIS.

Grid Solutions is expected to energise both substations by the end of 2024, with plans to gradually test the complex wind machinery thereafter.