GE Renewable Energy has been awarded a contract by PGE Odnawialna to modernise the 500MW Porabka Zar pumped hydro storage plant in Poland.

Under the contract, GE Hydro Solutions, a part of General Electric (GE), will replace the four 125MW pumped turbines and generators of the Polish pumped hydropower storage plant.

The turbines, which are more than 40 years old, will be replaced with new, reliable, and high efficiency pumped turbines and motor generators, claimed GE.

By replacing the turbines and generators, the rehabilitation contract is aimed at extending the lifetime of the Porabka Zar hydropower plant for several decades.

GE Hydro Solutions will be in charge of designing, producing, and delivering the new equipment along with the excitation and governing systems.

The firm will supervise the installation and commissioning of the four new units.

Besides, GE Hydro Solutions will replace the existing stay rings and stay vanes with new ones particularly developed for the Porabka Zar plant.

The four modernised units are anticipated to commence commercial operations in early 2028.

GE Hydro Solutions president and CEO Pascal Radue said: “This rehabilitation project is the first large-scale rehabilitation project of its kind in Poland in 40 years. We are delighted to be part of it and support PGE Odnawialna S.A. in this upgrade process.

“This demonstrates that Poland makes every effort to achieve the Net Zero goal by 2050. This new equipment will help increase the flexibility and reliability of the plant and consequently stabilise the grid in the country.”

Located in Międzybrodzie Bialskie, Porabka Zar is the second largest pumped storage power facility in Poland.

The hydropower plant is also said to provide important ancillary services to the Polish electricity system and contribute significantly to the country’s power generation.